405 Meadowbrook Lane

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator Property Amenities

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!! This 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome is so conveniently located close to Marine Corps bases, entertainment, shopping, and dining! When you walk in, you are greeted by a beautiful fireplace perfect for making family time and entertaining guest just a little cozier! This home features an eat-in kitchen, fenced in back yard and a spacious floor plan! Are you looking to put some personal touches to a home? Well this is the one for you then! This home is just ready foryou to make it your own! Don't miss this opportunity to live in this great townhome!