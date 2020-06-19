All apartments in Jacksonville
405 Meadowbrook Lane
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:42 PM

405 Meadowbrook Lane

405 Meadowbrook Lane · (910) 353-2001
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

405 Meadowbrook Lane, Jacksonville, NC 28546

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!! This 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome is so conveniently located close to Marine Corps bases, entertainment, shopping, and dining! When you walk in, you are greeted by a beautiful fireplace perfect for making family time and entertaining guest just a little cozier! This home features an eat-in kitchen, fenced in back yard and a spacious floor plan! Are you looking to put some personal touches to a home? Well this is the one for you then! This home is just ready foryou to make it your own! Don't miss this opportunity to live in this great townhome!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 405 Meadowbrook Lane have any available units?
405 Meadowbrook Lane has a unit available for $700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 405 Meadowbrook Lane have?
Some of 405 Meadowbrook Lane's amenities include dishwasher, ceiling fan, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 405 Meadowbrook Lane currently offering any rent specials?
405 Meadowbrook Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 405 Meadowbrook Lane pet-friendly?
No, 405 Meadowbrook Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 405 Meadowbrook Lane offer parking?
No, 405 Meadowbrook Lane does not offer parking.
Does 405 Meadowbrook Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 405 Meadowbrook Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 405 Meadowbrook Lane have a pool?
No, 405 Meadowbrook Lane does not have a pool.
Does 405 Meadowbrook Lane have accessible units?
No, 405 Meadowbrook Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 405 Meadowbrook Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 405 Meadowbrook Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 405 Meadowbrook Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 405 Meadowbrook Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
