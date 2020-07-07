All apartments in Jacksonville
Jacksonville, NC
395 Maple Street
395 Maple Street

395 Maple Street · No Longer Available
Location

395 Maple Street, Jacksonville, NC 28540

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
microwave
range
From the paved driveway, concrete stairs lead up to the covered patio. Enter into the living and dining room with views into the kitchen. The kitchen has a range, refrigerator, dishwasher, and microwave. The French doors in the dining area lead out onto the open deck that is not in the fenced in yard. At the end of the kitchen is the washer and dryer hookup. Down the hallway you'll find 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. A portion of the lot in the backyard is fenced in with chain link; the yard cannot be accessed from the home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

