Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Look at this super cute home located in Foxhorn Village! The floor plan is open and spacious with a cozy fireplace and galley style kitchen with a breakfast bar that over looks the living room and dining room. The home features 3 spacious sized bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. It also features a 1 car garage and fenced in backyard. Great location near schools, shopping, restaurants and Camp Lejeune. You do not want to miss out on this ADORABLE HOME!