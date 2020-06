Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Stately all brick two story home with a beautiful yard. Step inside and feel right at home. The oversized den has a wonderful fireplace for those chilly Carolina evenings. All bedrooms are perfectly sized. The laundry room has ample space and the kitchen is just right for the chef in you. Time to bring all of those Pinterest recipes to life, finally! Step thru the French doors into a relaxing sun room that will be your new favorite place to unwind. The sun room connects to a nice corner deck! You are going to love this home.*Water softener and filtration system will be removed before tenant takes possession of the home.****Pets are negotiable with a non-refundable pet fee; breed & age restrictions may apply with owner approval. No aggressive breeds or mixed breeds that include any aggressive breeds. Sorry, this is a NO CATS property.***