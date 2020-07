Amenities

dishwasher garage ceiling fan bathtub carpet oven

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Great location, close to Everything! Berber Carpet in 2 of the bedrooms with hard surfaced floors throughout the rest of this well maintained home! Bonus Room was professionally converted from a garage into an Awesome Finished Family Space. Lots of Natural Light and Vaulted ceilings in the Living Room, Master Bedroom and Master Bathroom (with its Bold Colors, Large Garden Tub and skylight) give this home a bright open feel!