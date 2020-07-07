All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 106 Thompson Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, NC
/
106 Thompson Street
Last updated July 15 2020 at 8:41 PM

106 Thompson Street

106 Thompson Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

106 Thompson Street, Jacksonville, NC 28540

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
What an amazing country charm in the city limits. Drive up and notice the beautiful covered porch and landscaped exterior. Step inside to laminate flooring, and a perfect floor plan for entertaining. A large living area with high ceilings that flows into a galley kitchen and formal dining area. The kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, lots of cabinet and countertop space and is open to the living and dining areas. There are also 2 pantries for added space. The bar countertop allows extra seating as well as a great place for breakfast or entertaining. The formal dining area is perfect for large family gatherings. This home even has a utility room for your large washer and dryers. This utility room can also double as a mud room. The utilityroom has a door that allows access to the back of the home where you will find a spacious backyard. Concrete patio and a storage shed for all of your land care products. Venture upstairs to find 2 guest be

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 106 Thompson Street have any available units?
106 Thompson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, NC.
What amenities does 106 Thompson Street have?
Some of 106 Thompson Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 106 Thompson Street currently offering any rent specials?
106 Thompson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 106 Thompson Street pet-friendly?
No, 106 Thompson Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 106 Thompson Street offer parking?
Yes, 106 Thompson Street offers parking.
Does 106 Thompson Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 106 Thompson Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 106 Thompson Street have a pool?
No, 106 Thompson Street does not have a pool.
Does 106 Thompson Street have accessible units?
No, 106 Thompson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 106 Thompson Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 106 Thompson Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 106 Thompson Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 106 Thompson Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brynn Marr Village
301 Village Dr
Jacksonville, NC 28546
Windsor Place
100 Windsor Cir
Jacksonville, NC 28546
Town Center
2292 Onslow Dr
Jacksonville, NC 28540

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 2 BedroomsJacksonville 3 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Apartments with ParkingJacksonville Dog Friendly Apartments
Jacksonville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Wilmington, NCGreenville, NCNew Bern, NCGoldsboro, NCLeland, NCMyrtle Grove, NCNorthchase, NCSneads Ferry, NCSilver Lake, NC
Kings Grant, NCKinston, NCPiney Green, NCMorehead City, NCHavelock, NCHalf Moon, NCSwansboro, NCCarolina Beach, NC
Brices Creek, NCFairfield Harbour, NCWinterville, NCAyden, NCMurraysville, NCJames City, NCEmerald Isle, NCRiver Bend, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Cape Fear Community CollegeCraven Community College
University of North Carolina WilmingtonPitt Community College
East Carolina University