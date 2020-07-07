106 Thompson Street

Amenities
What an amazing country charm in the city limits. Drive up and notice the beautiful covered porch and landscaped exterior. Step inside to laminate flooring, and a perfect floor plan for entertaining. A large living area with high ceilings that flows into a galley kitchen and formal dining area. The kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, lots of cabinet and countertop space and is open to the living and dining areas. There are also 2 pantries for added space. The bar countertop allows extra seating as well as a great place for breakfast or entertaining. The formal dining area is perfect for large family gatherings. This home even has a utility room for your large washer and dryers. This utility room can also double as a mud room. The utilityroom has a door that allows access to the back of the home where you will find a spacious backyard. Concrete patio and a storage shed for all of your land care products. Venture upstairs to find 2 guest be