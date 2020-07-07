All apartments in Jacksonville
103 Spring Meadow Drive

103 Spring Meadows Cir · No Longer Available
Location

103 Spring Meadows Cir, Jacksonville, NC 28546

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Marsh Oaks - 2 bedrooms/ 2 & 1/2 baths. Townhouse in centrally located neighborhood. Living room features - laminate flooring, corner fireplace with space for TV, pass through from kitchen & ceiling fan. White Kitchen cabinets & appliances & tile flooring with laundry area. Guest 1/2 bath in main level. 2 bedrooms upstairs - each with private bath, laminate flooring & ceiling fans. Neutral colors to add your own splash. Private fenced backyard and storage area. Close to Camp Lejeune, restaurantsand shopping. Applicant to verify schools. Square footage and acreage populated from Onslow County tax data.Pet screening must be completed by all applicants regardless of if you own a pet. $20 for first pet, $15 for each additional pet. No charge for service/companion animals or applicants with no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 103 Spring Meadow Drive have any available units?
103 Spring Meadow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, NC.
What amenities does 103 Spring Meadow Drive have?
Some of 103 Spring Meadow Drive's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 103 Spring Meadow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
103 Spring Meadow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 103 Spring Meadow Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 103 Spring Meadow Drive is pet friendly.
Does 103 Spring Meadow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 103 Spring Meadow Drive offers parking.
Does 103 Spring Meadow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 103 Spring Meadow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 103 Spring Meadow Drive have a pool?
No, 103 Spring Meadow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 103 Spring Meadow Drive have accessible units?
No, 103 Spring Meadow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 103 Spring Meadow Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 103 Spring Meadow Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 103 Spring Meadow Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 103 Spring Meadow Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
