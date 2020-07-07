103 Spring Meadow Drive

Amenities

Marsh Oaks - 2 bedrooms/ 2 & 1/2 baths. Townhouse in centrally located neighborhood. Living room features - laminate flooring, corner fireplace with space for TV, pass through from kitchen & ceiling fan. White Kitchen cabinets & appliances & tile flooring with laundry area. Guest 1/2 bath in main level. 2 bedrooms upstairs - each with private bath, laminate flooring & ceiling fans. Neutral colors to add your own splash. Private fenced backyard and storage area. Close to Camp Lejeune, restaurantsand shopping. Applicant to verify schools. Square footage and acreage populated from Onslow County tax data.Pet screening must be completed by all applicants regardless of if you own a pet. $20 for first pet, $15 for each additional pet. No charge for service/companion animals or applicants with no pets.