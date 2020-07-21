All apartments in Iredell County
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:07 AM

4721 Taylorsville Highway

4721 Taylorsville Highway · No Longer Available
Location

4721 Taylorsville Highway, Iredell County, NC 28625

Amenities

carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
ENJOY 1/2 OFF A MONTH OF RENT WITH 12 MONTH EXECUTED LEASE BY 5/15/20

Freshly updated, ranch home with a post modern flare and low maintenance brick and vinyl exterior, featuring two bedrooms, updated flooring, light fixtures and more. Large windows at the front and near the car port give tons of natural light and view of the spacious front yard. Designated dining room area off kitchen with new stainless steel appliances, living room area, great bedrooms and storage area connected to home. Located beside Scott's Elementary School, easy and quick highway access. Call our offices for more details or schedule your tour today!

**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4721 Taylorsville Highway have any available units?
4721 Taylorsville Highway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Iredell County, NC.
Is 4721 Taylorsville Highway currently offering any rent specials?
4721 Taylorsville Highway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4721 Taylorsville Highway pet-friendly?
No, 4721 Taylorsville Highway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Iredell County.
Does 4721 Taylorsville Highway offer parking?
Yes, 4721 Taylorsville Highway offers parking.
Does 4721 Taylorsville Highway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4721 Taylorsville Highway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4721 Taylorsville Highway have a pool?
No, 4721 Taylorsville Highway does not have a pool.
Does 4721 Taylorsville Highway have accessible units?
No, 4721 Taylorsville Highway does not have accessible units.
Does 4721 Taylorsville Highway have units with dishwashers?
No, 4721 Taylorsville Highway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4721 Taylorsville Highway have units with air conditioning?
No, 4721 Taylorsville Highway does not have units with air conditioning.
