4721 Taylorsville Highway

ENJOY 1/2 OFF A MONTH OF RENT WITH 12 MONTH EXECUTED LEASE BY 5/15/20



Freshly updated, ranch home with a post modern flare and low maintenance brick and vinyl exterior, featuring two bedrooms, updated flooring, light fixtures and more. Large windows at the front and near the car port give tons of natural light and view of the spacious front yard. Designated dining room area off kitchen with new stainless steel appliances, living room area, great bedrooms and storage area connected to home. Located beside Scott's Elementary School, easy and quick highway access. Call our offices for more details or schedule your tour today!



**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**