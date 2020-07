Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit parking hot tub

Absolutely STUNNING home w/casual elegance located in one of the most tranquil and picturesque lakefront neighborhoods of Mooresville. Rocking chair front porch welcomes you to this meticulously maintained Craftsman style home that shows like a model! Bright & open floor plan features dramatic 10' ceilings, wide plank hardwoods on main & heavy trim detail. French doors lead to Study w/ coffered ceiling & built-ins. Dining Rm w/Butler's Pantry. Gorgeous Kitchen w/island has lots of counter & storage space. Huge Sunrm off Great Rm offers yet another place to retreat. Master Suite w/adjoining flex space boast a luxurious Bath w/glass surround shower, separate spa tub & walk-in California closet. Generous sized Secondary Bdrms each with adjoining baths. Sizable Bonus Rm w/blackout shades & built-ins make the perfect Media Rm. Enjoy outdoor living w/screened-in porch, kitchen & fire pit. Park like grounds. Available furnished & short or long-term lease. Dogs under 35 lbs only. Come see!!