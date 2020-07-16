All apartments in Iredell County
Find more places like 2553 Brawley School Rd..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Iredell County, NC
/
2553 Brawley School Rd.
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:05 PM

2553 Brawley School Rd.

2553 Brawley School Road · (704) 750-9253
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2553 Brawley School Road, Iredell County, NC 28117

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 3.5 baths, $3190 · Avail. Aug 1

$3,190

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 3405 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
gym
parking
garage
Available 08/01/20 Great 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath House Near Lake Norman - Property Id: 29476

Beautiful home on spacious wooded corner lot almost an acre in size with views of Lake Norman. Master on the main floor with good-size bathroom and large walk-in closet. Large kitchen is open to two-story great room, and features granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Office, foyer, dining room, kitchen and great room have hardwood floors. Catwalk overlooks great room and foyer. Bedroom one upstairs has en suite bathroom, and bedrooms two and three upstairs share a Jack and Jill bathroom. Huge bonus room upstairs with a ceiling-mounted projector and very large wall-mounted screen. There is an extra room upstairs that can be used as an exercise room, storage room, etc. The large deck overlooks the back yard and fire pit, with views of Lake Norman. Oversize two-car garage with built-in shelving and tons of storage. Area schools are extremely highly-rated, and the drive down Brawley School Road to reach the house is beautiful!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/29476
Property Id 29476

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5853880)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2553 Brawley School Rd. have any available units?
2553 Brawley School Rd. has a unit available for $3,190 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2553 Brawley School Rd. have?
Some of 2553 Brawley School Rd.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2553 Brawley School Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
2553 Brawley School Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2553 Brawley School Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 2553 Brawley School Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Iredell County.
Does 2553 Brawley School Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 2553 Brawley School Rd. offers parking.
Does 2553 Brawley School Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2553 Brawley School Rd. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2553 Brawley School Rd. have a pool?
No, 2553 Brawley School Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 2553 Brawley School Rd. have accessible units?
No, 2553 Brawley School Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 2553 Brawley School Rd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2553 Brawley School Rd. has units with dishwashers.
Does 2553 Brawley School Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2553 Brawley School Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 2553 Brawley School Rd.?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ardmore at Alcove
139 Alexander Bank Dr
Mooresville, NC 28117
Signal Hill Apartments
138 Signal Hill Dr
Statesville, NC 28625
Bella Vista
502 Russell Street
Statesville, NC 28677
Legacy Village
121 Village Green Lane
Mooresville, NC 28117
Langtree Apartments at Lake Norman
150 Landings Dr
Mooresville, NC 28115
Continuum 115
102 Pullman Lane
Mooresville, NC 28115
Foxcroft Apartments
1010 Foxcroft Lane
Statesville, NC 28677
Hawthorne at Mooresville
175 Carriage Club Dr
Mooresville, NC 28117

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCGreensboro, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHigh Point, NCGastonia, NCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NC
Fort Mill, SCKernersville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCStatesville, NCMint Hill, NCWestport, NCKannapolis, NCDavidson, NCDenver, NCNewton, NCLincolnton, NC
Mount Holly, NCHarrisburg, NCBelmont, NCLewisville, NCCherryville, NCClemmons, NCStallings, NCClover, SCLenoir, NCLake Wylie, SCPineville, NCShelby, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeGuilford College
Catawba CollegeCatawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity