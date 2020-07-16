2553 Brawley School Rd.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit gym parking garage

Available 08/01/20 Great 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath House Near Lake Norman - Property Id: 29476



Beautiful home on spacious wooded corner lot almost an acre in size with views of Lake Norman. Master on the main floor with good-size bathroom and large walk-in closet. Large kitchen is open to two-story great room, and features granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Office, foyer, dining room, kitchen and great room have hardwood floors. Catwalk overlooks great room and foyer. Bedroom one upstairs has en suite bathroom, and bedrooms two and three upstairs share a Jack and Jill bathroom. Huge bonus room upstairs with a ceiling-mounted projector and very large wall-mounted screen. There is an extra room upstairs that can be used as an exercise room, storage room, etc. The large deck overlooks the back yard and fire pit, with views of Lake Norman. Oversize two-car garage with built-in shelving and tons of storage. Area schools are extremely highly-rated, and the drive down Brawley School Road to reach the house is beautiful!

No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5853880)