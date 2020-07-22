2371 Charlotte Highway

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Because this property is currently occupied, we will happily show it to you with an approved application. Please go to apply.sunnon.com to apply. New carpet in the living room, brand new stainless steel dishwasher and range. Very spacious single-level floor plan with sun room, family room (with exposed beams and built-in bookshelves) and formal living room that could optionally be used for dining/play/rec room. Enjoy your own private space while being minutes from all of the conveniences of Mooresville, I-77, and Hwy-21! Remodel is expected to be complete and ready for property tours and move-in on 8/20/18!



Detached garage will remain locked. Tenant will have access to attached garage.



Utility Saver program for $12/mo (air filters) will be added to the lease and paid for by tenant.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.