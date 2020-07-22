All apartments in Iredell County
2371 Charlotte Highway

2371 Charlotte Highway
Location

2371 Charlotte Highway, Iredell County, NC 28117

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Because this property is currently occupied, we will happily show it to you with an approved application. Please go to apply.sunnon.com to apply. New carpet in the living room, brand new stainless steel dishwasher and range. Very spacious single-level floor plan with sun room, family room (with exposed beams and built-in bookshelves) and formal living room that could optionally be used for dining/play/rec room. Enjoy your own private space while being minutes from all of the conveniences of Mooresville, I-77, and Hwy-21! Remodel is expected to be complete and ready for property tours and move-in on 8/20/18!

Detached garage will remain locked. Tenant will have access to attached garage.

Utility Saver program for $12/mo (air filters) will be added to the lease and paid for by tenant.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2371 Charlotte Highway have any available units?
2371 Charlotte Highway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Iredell County, NC.
What amenities does 2371 Charlotte Highway have?
Some of 2371 Charlotte Highway's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2371 Charlotte Highway currently offering any rent specials?
2371 Charlotte Highway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2371 Charlotte Highway pet-friendly?
Yes, 2371 Charlotte Highway is pet friendly.
Does 2371 Charlotte Highway offer parking?
Yes, 2371 Charlotte Highway offers parking.
Does 2371 Charlotte Highway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2371 Charlotte Highway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2371 Charlotte Highway have a pool?
No, 2371 Charlotte Highway does not have a pool.
Does 2371 Charlotte Highway have accessible units?
No, 2371 Charlotte Highway does not have accessible units.
Does 2371 Charlotte Highway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2371 Charlotte Highway has units with dishwashers.
Does 2371 Charlotte Highway have units with air conditioning?
No, 2371 Charlotte Highway does not have units with air conditioning.
