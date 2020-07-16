All apartments in Iredell County
Find more places like 225 English Hills Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Iredell County, NC
/
225 English Hills Drive
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:07 PM

225 English Hills Drive

225 English Hills Drive · (704) 622-9434
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

225 English Hills Drive, Iredell County, NC 28115

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1440 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Most desirable school system, close to I 77,CLOSE TO SHOPPING and Lowes head quarters, cute 3 Br 2.5 bathrooms, with wood flooring , a screened back porch and just the right size back yard to grill and enjoy the NC blue skies. PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB THE TENANT!
Most desirable school system, close to I 77,CLOSE TO SHOPINGS and Lowes head quarters, cute 3 Br 2.5 bathrooms, with wood flooring , a screened back porch and just the right size back yard to grill and enjoy the NC blue sky's. PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB THE TENANT!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 225 English Hills Drive have any available units?
225 English Hills Drive has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 225 English Hills Drive currently offering any rent specials?
225 English Hills Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 225 English Hills Drive pet-friendly?
No, 225 English Hills Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Iredell County.
Does 225 English Hills Drive offer parking?
No, 225 English Hills Drive does not offer parking.
Does 225 English Hills Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 225 English Hills Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 225 English Hills Drive have a pool?
No, 225 English Hills Drive does not have a pool.
Does 225 English Hills Drive have accessible units?
No, 225 English Hills Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 225 English Hills Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 225 English Hills Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 225 English Hills Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 225 English Hills Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 225 English Hills Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Signal Hill Apartments
138 Signal Hill Dr
Statesville, NC 28625
Bella Vista
502 Russell Street
Statesville, NC 28677
Century Plantation Pointe
106 Plantation Pointe Loop
Mooresville, NC 28117
The Osprey at Lake Norman
134 Village Club Dr
Mooresville, NC 28117
Legacy Village
121 Village Green Lane
Mooresville, NC 28117
Langtree Apartments at Lake Norman
150 Landings Dr
Mooresville, NC 28115
Continuum 115
102 Pullman Lane
Mooresville, NC 28115
Foxcroft Apartments
1010 Foxcroft Lane
Statesville, NC 28677

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCGreensboro, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHigh Point, NCGastonia, NCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NC
Fort Mill, SCKernersville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCStatesville, NCMint Hill, NCWestport, NCKannapolis, NCDavidson, NCDenver, NCNewton, NCLincolnton, NC
Mount Holly, NCHarrisburg, NCBelmont, NCLewisville, NCCherryville, NCClemmons, NCStallings, NCClover, SCLenoir, NCLake Wylie, SCPineville, NCShelby, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeGuilford College
Catawba CollegeCatawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity