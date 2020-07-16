225 English Hills Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities bbq/grill

Most desirable school system, close to I 77,CLOSE TO SHOPPING and Lowes head quarters, cute 3 Br 2.5 bathrooms, with wood flooring , a screened back porch and just the right size back yard to grill and enjoy the NC blue skies. PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB THE TENANT!

