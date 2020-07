Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly pool air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

176 Glastonbury Dr; LARGE 4BR./2.5Ba home - Beautiful 4Br./2.5Ba home in Mooresville Graded School district. Main level has a wonderful open floorplan with split bedrooms and the bonus room upstairs is a great space! Washer/Dryer are for convenience only, owner may not repair or replace.



Schools: Parkview EMIS, Mooresville, Mooresville



Directions: I77N to Exit 36, R on HWY 150, R on Wellesley Ln, L on E Warfield Dr., R on Chertsey, L on Glastonbury, House is on the Right.



(RLNE4604970)