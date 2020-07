Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

LARGE 3Br./2Ba. home with bonus room on over an acre lot in Mooresville!! No HOA, additional parking and a fenced yard make this a rare find. Large deck, master suite with huge walk in closet, and more are just some of the features this home has. Detached storage building available for additional $100 month.