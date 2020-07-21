All apartments in Iredell County
138 Independence Loop, Iredell County, NC 28625

MOVE IN SPECIAL - $500.00 ONE MONTHS RENT WITH 12 MONTH LEASE EXECUTED PRIOR TO 5/15/20

Welcome home to 138 Independence Loop! This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home features everything you need to entertain, relax, and feel at home! An inviting open floor plan includes a spacious kitchen with new stainless steel appliances, plenty of storage and more! The master ensuite houses a relaxing jacuzzi tub. Just add candles and a bath bomb for the perfect evening soak! A spacious yard also includes a storage shed and tons of play space for the kids!

**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Does 138 Independence Loop have any available units?
138 Independence Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Iredell County, NC.
Is 138 Independence Loop currently offering any rent specials?
138 Independence Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 138 Independence Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 138 Independence Loop is pet friendly.
Does 138 Independence Loop offer parking?
No, 138 Independence Loop does not offer parking.
Does 138 Independence Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 138 Independence Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 138 Independence Loop have a pool?
No, 138 Independence Loop does not have a pool.
Does 138 Independence Loop have accessible units?
No, 138 Independence Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 138 Independence Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 138 Independence Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 138 Independence Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 138 Independence Loop does not have units with air conditioning.
