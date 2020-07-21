Amenities

Unit Amenities stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

MOVE IN SPECIAL - $500.00 ONE MONTHS RENT WITH 12 MONTH LEASE EXECUTED PRIOR TO 5/15/20



Welcome home to 138 Independence Loop! This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home features everything you need to entertain, relax, and feel at home! An inviting open floor plan includes a spacious kitchen with new stainless steel appliances, plenty of storage and more! The master ensuite houses a relaxing jacuzzi tub. Just add candles and a bath bomb for the perfect evening soak! A spacious yard also includes a storage shed and tons of play space for the kids!



**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**