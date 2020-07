Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

FOR RENT! RESIDENTIAL AND COMMERCIAL 3Bed 1 Bath charming ranch style home sitting on 1.19 flat acre lot, freshly painted, close to Lake Norman hospital and all major intersections! Brand new septic installed in May 2019, brand new 6-8-car driveway, home warranty for fast repairs.

PLEASE ASK FOR THE REQUIREMENTS BEFORE SCHEDULING A SHOWING. No credit scores below 640, smokers will not be accepted, pets are conditional, $50 non-refundable application fee per applicant.