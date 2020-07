Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly ceiling fan range oven

122 Amber Ln; 2Br/1Ba - ****UNDER CONTRACT****

2Br./1Ba. home on large lot in country setting. Large wrap around porch and storage building add to the many great features this home has. Landlord is looking for 6 month lease and potential renewal beyond that. Pets under 50lbs will be considered.Shed is not for tenant use, landlord will access occasionally



Directions:I77N to exit 42, L on 115, L on Old Mountain, L on Buffalo Shoals, L on Eufola, R on Amber



(RLNE4544167)