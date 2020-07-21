111 Sequoia Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

$250 FREE RENT CREDIT - Available NOW: Stunning 4 BR + LOFT, 2.5 baths, 2642 s.f. Gorgeous home, tons of upgrades and features a welcoming covered front porch and glass front door. Hardwood flooring is throughout most of the main living areas. Main level office has french doors. Fantastic kitchen boasts tons of cabinets, granite countertops, tile backsplash, pendant lights, large center island and stainless steel appliances including gas stove! Wrought iron stair case. Open floor plan includes spacious open dining room and great room with gas log fireplace--home is full of windows and natural light! Upstairs are 4 BRs plus a loft that make for a great second den or play room. Master bedroom is spacious and has a master bath with glass enclosed shower, separate garden tub. Located in Parkmont subdivision in Mooresville off Charlotte Hwy near Cornelius Rd.