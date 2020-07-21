All apartments in Iredell County
Last updated September 26 2019 at 3:25 AM

111 Sequoia Street

111 Sequoia St · No Longer Available
Location

111 Sequoia St, Iredell County, NC 28117

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
$250 FREE RENT CREDIT - Available NOW: Stunning 4 BR + LOFT, 2.5 baths, 2642 s.f. Gorgeous home, tons of upgrades and features a welcoming covered front porch and glass front door. Hardwood flooring is throughout most of the main living areas. Main level office has french doors. Fantastic kitchen boasts tons of cabinets, granite countertops, tile backsplash, pendant lights, large center island and stainless steel appliances including gas stove! Wrought iron stair case. Open floor plan includes spacious open dining room and great room with gas log fireplace--home is full of windows and natural light! Upstairs are 4 BRs plus a loft that make for a great second den or play room. Master bedroom is spacious and has a master bath with glass enclosed shower, separate garden tub. Located in Parkmont subdivision in Mooresville off Charlotte Hwy near Cornelius Rd.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 111 Sequoia Street have any available units?
111 Sequoia Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Iredell County, NC.
What amenities does 111 Sequoia Street have?
Some of 111 Sequoia Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 111 Sequoia Street currently offering any rent specials?
111 Sequoia Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111 Sequoia Street pet-friendly?
No, 111 Sequoia Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Iredell County.
Does 111 Sequoia Street offer parking?
Yes, 111 Sequoia Street offers parking.
Does 111 Sequoia Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 111 Sequoia Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 Sequoia Street have a pool?
No, 111 Sequoia Street does not have a pool.
Does 111 Sequoia Street have accessible units?
No, 111 Sequoia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 111 Sequoia Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 111 Sequoia Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 111 Sequoia Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 111 Sequoia Street does not have units with air conditioning.
