Last updated July 1 2020 at 1:01 AM

111 Lynnbrook Ln

111 Lynnbrook Lane · (704) 946-5516
Location

111 Lynnbrook Lane, Iredell County, NC 28117

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2400 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
WATERFRONT home with DOCK in Mooresville! Rare opportunity for waterfront living on a deep cove with covered dock and large pie

~Enjoy Peace of Mind and a Suite of Conveniences - Our Resident Benefits Package is a monthly service that helps you manage your home and save on your energy bill. This package, required on this home, provides $100,000 of Asset Protection against accidental resident-caused damages. It also provides you with HVAC filters, online rental payment options and a super easy move-in process. The price for this package is $34 per month. (There could be additional costs based on credit score and pets.)~

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 111 Lynnbrook Ln have any available units?
111 Lynnbrook Ln has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 111 Lynnbrook Ln currently offering any rent specials?
111 Lynnbrook Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111 Lynnbrook Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 111 Lynnbrook Ln is pet friendly.
Does 111 Lynnbrook Ln offer parking?
No, 111 Lynnbrook Ln does not offer parking.
Does 111 Lynnbrook Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 111 Lynnbrook Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 Lynnbrook Ln have a pool?
No, 111 Lynnbrook Ln does not have a pool.
Does 111 Lynnbrook Ln have accessible units?
No, 111 Lynnbrook Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 111 Lynnbrook Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 111 Lynnbrook Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 111 Lynnbrook Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 111 Lynnbrook Ln has units with air conditioning.
