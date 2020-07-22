All apartments in Iredell County
Find more places like 110 Turnberry Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Iredell County, NC
/
110 Turnberry Lane
Last updated March 26 2020 at 6:47 AM

110 Turnberry Lane

110 Turnberry Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

110 Turnberry Lane, Iredell County, NC 28117

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Golf course view home - see the course out back and our front! 2 story newly updated home off Brawley Peninsula on large level lot! No HOA and located on a dead end road. New trex back deck, 2 car attached garage and ACCESSIBILITY features include a roll in shower (main level) with 32" wide door. Energy efficient with newer roof, recent HVAC system & recent hot water heater. Fridge, washer & dryer included in rent. Close to marinas & public lake access. Freshly painted, new flooring, new appliances and more. Well size master and secondary bedrooms. Pets conditional with fee. Available for immediate move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 450
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 110 Turnberry Lane have any available units?
110 Turnberry Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Iredell County, NC.
What amenities does 110 Turnberry Lane have?
Some of 110 Turnberry Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 110 Turnberry Lane currently offering any rent specials?
110 Turnberry Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 110 Turnberry Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 110 Turnberry Lane is pet friendly.
Does 110 Turnberry Lane offer parking?
Yes, 110 Turnberry Lane offers parking.
Does 110 Turnberry Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 110 Turnberry Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 110 Turnberry Lane have a pool?
No, 110 Turnberry Lane does not have a pool.
Does 110 Turnberry Lane have accessible units?
No, 110 Turnberry Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 110 Turnberry Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 110 Turnberry Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 110 Turnberry Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 110 Turnberry Lane has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ardmore at Alcove
139 Alexander Bank Dr
Mooresville, NC 28117
Lakeside
900 Lakeview Avenue
Davidson, NC 28036
Signal Hill Apartments
138 Signal Hill Dr
Statesville, NC 28625
Piedmont Pointe
195 Piedmont Pointe Dr
Mooresville, NC 28115
Country Club Apartments
900 W Wilson Ave
Mooresville, NC 28117
Braxton at Lake Norman
118 Plantation Creek Dr
Mooresville, NC 28117
The Osprey at Lake Norman
134 Village Club Dr
Mooresville, NC 28117
Continuum 115
102 Pullman Lane
Mooresville, NC 28115

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCGreensboro, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHigh Point, NCGastonia, NCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NC
Fort Mill, SCKernersville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCStatesville, NCMint Hill, NCWestport, NCKannapolis, NCDavidson, NCDenver, NCNewton, NCLincolnton, NC
Mount Holly, NCHarrisburg, NCBelmont, NCLewisville, NCCherryville, NCClemmons, NCStallings, NCClover, SCLenoir, NCLake Wylie, SCPineville, NCShelby, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeGuilford College
Catawba CollegeCatawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College