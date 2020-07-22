110 Turnberry Lane

Amenities

Golf course view home - see the course out back and our front! 2 story newly updated home off Brawley Peninsula on large level lot! No HOA and located on a dead end road. New trex back deck, 2 car attached garage and ACCESSIBILITY features include a roll in shower (main level) with 32" wide door. Energy efficient with newer roof, recent HVAC system & recent hot water heater. Fridge, washer & dryer included in rent. Close to marinas & public lake access. Freshly painted, new flooring, new appliances and more. Well size master and secondary bedrooms. Pets conditional with fee. Available for immediate move in.