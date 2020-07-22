All apartments in Iredell County
109 Lynn Cove Lane
109 Lynn Cove Lane

109 Lynn Cove Lane · No Longer Available
109 Lynn Cove Lane, Iredell County, NC 28117

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Spacious 1.5 story near Lake Norman with BOATSLIP on Lake Norman! Homeowner will entertain a 6, 9 or 12 month lease term. Floor plan has main level Office with built-ins, Master Suite, Formal Dining, large and open Kitchen with Breakfast area, 2-story Great Room with gas log fireplace, Sunroom and Laundry Room. Upper level has 2 Bedrooms and the 2nd Full Bathroom. You will enjoy the private backyard from the cozy Screened Porch, 2 Decks, Fenced Yard and your very own Boatslip in common area for Morgan Landing. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and garbage pickup and LAWN MAINTENANCE INCLUDED! Washer/Dryer are provided and they will not be repaired or replaced if they fail to operate. No Smoking and 1 Pet under 50-lbs is conditional with a pet fee. AVAILABLE NOW!

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
limit: 1
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Does 109 Lynn Cove Lane have any available units?
109 Lynn Cove Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Iredell County, NC.
What amenities does 109 Lynn Cove Lane have?
Some of 109 Lynn Cove Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 109 Lynn Cove Lane currently offering any rent specials?
109 Lynn Cove Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 109 Lynn Cove Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 109 Lynn Cove Lane is pet friendly.
Does 109 Lynn Cove Lane offer parking?
Yes, 109 Lynn Cove Lane offers parking.
Does 109 Lynn Cove Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 109 Lynn Cove Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 109 Lynn Cove Lane have a pool?
No, 109 Lynn Cove Lane does not have a pool.
Does 109 Lynn Cove Lane have accessible units?
No, 109 Lynn Cove Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 109 Lynn Cove Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 109 Lynn Cove Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 109 Lynn Cove Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 109 Lynn Cove Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
