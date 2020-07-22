109 Lynn Cove Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Spacious 1.5 story near Lake Norman with BOATSLIP on Lake Norman! Homeowner will entertain a 6, 9 or 12 month lease term. Floor plan has main level Office with built-ins, Master Suite, Formal Dining, large and open Kitchen with Breakfast area, 2-story Great Room with gas log fireplace, Sunroom and Laundry Room. Upper level has 2 Bedrooms and the 2nd Full Bathroom. You will enjoy the private backyard from the cozy Screened Porch, 2 Decks, Fenced Yard and your very own Boatslip in common area for Morgan Landing. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and garbage pickup and LAWN MAINTENANCE INCLUDED! Washer/Dryer are provided and they will not be repaired or replaced if they fail to operate. No Smoking and 1 Pet under 50-lbs is conditional with a pet fee. AVAILABLE NOW!