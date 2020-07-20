All apartments in Iredell County
Last updated February 29 2020 at 12:19 AM

106 E Americana Drive

106 E Americana Dr · No Longer Available
Location

106 E Americana Dr, Iredell County, NC 28115

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
new construction
NEW CONSTRUCTION 2-story home in the new community of Meadows at Coddle Creek For Rent! Walk to the community pool and playground! Floor plan has main level with luxury vinyl plank floors, Formal Dining Room with coffered ceiling and wainscoting, Mud Room with door to the 2-Car Garage, open Kitchen with granite, island, walk-in-pantry and stainless appliances, Breakfast area with sliding doors to the Patio, large Great Room with gas log fireplace and a Bedroom with a Full Bathroom. The upper level has an expansive Master Suite with tray ceiling, separate shower, garden tub, walk-in closet and dual sink vanity. The upper level also has a large Laundry Room with Washer/Dryer and access from the Master Closet and Hallway, a huge Loft/Bonus Room and 2 Bedrooms that share a 2nd Full Bathroom. Tenant is responsible for all the utilities and lawn maintenance. No Smoking and absolutely No Pets are allowed. AVAILABLE NOW!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 106 E Americana Drive have any available units?
106 E Americana Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Iredell County, NC.
What amenities does 106 E Americana Drive have?
Some of 106 E Americana Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 106 E Americana Drive currently offering any rent specials?
106 E Americana Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 106 E Americana Drive pet-friendly?
No, 106 E Americana Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Iredell County.
Does 106 E Americana Drive offer parking?
Yes, 106 E Americana Drive offers parking.
Does 106 E Americana Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 106 E Americana Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 106 E Americana Drive have a pool?
Yes, 106 E Americana Drive has a pool.
Does 106 E Americana Drive have accessible units?
No, 106 E Americana Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 106 E Americana Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 106 E Americana Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 106 E Americana Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 106 E Americana Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
