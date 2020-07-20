106 E Americana Drive

Amenities

NEW CONSTRUCTION 2-story home in the new community of Meadows at Coddle Creek For Rent! Walk to the community pool and playground! Floor plan has main level with luxury vinyl plank floors, Formal Dining Room with coffered ceiling and wainscoting, Mud Room with door to the 2-Car Garage, open Kitchen with granite, island, walk-in-pantry and stainless appliances, Breakfast area with sliding doors to the Patio, large Great Room with gas log fireplace and a Bedroom with a Full Bathroom. The upper level has an expansive Master Suite with tray ceiling, separate shower, garden tub, walk-in closet and dual sink vanity. The upper level also has a large Laundry Room with Washer/Dryer and access from the Master Closet and Hallway, a huge Loft/Bonus Room and 2 Bedrooms that share a 2nd Full Bathroom. Tenant is responsible for all the utilities and lawn maintenance. No Smoking and absolutely No Pets are allowed. AVAILABLE NOW!