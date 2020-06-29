All apartments in Indian Trail
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

5800 Carolina Manor Court

5800 Carolina Manor Court · No Longer Available
Location

5800 Carolina Manor Court, Indian Trail, NC 28079

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
**Apply Today...Get 1 month rent FREE with a 12-month lease term** A cute, split foyer home with tons of curb appeal on a cul-de-sac lot! High, cathedral ceilings make the open living space feel enormous! Updated lighting and fixtures modernize the space. A pass through from the kitchen to the family room and a kitchen adjacent dining area make the casual living of this home super comfortable! Stainless steel appliances afford the galley kitchen style and dependability. The main level includes two bedrooms and a full shared hallway bath, while the lower level houses a second living space/bonus room, a bedroom with two closets, a full hallway bathroom, and the laundry. The huge grassy backyard is perfect for entertaining and offers an open patio, perfect for the avid "Grill Master!" Within walking and short driving distance to local shopping! A quick drive to I-485 makes this home perfect for commuting. Schedule to apply and view at www.goalproperties.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5800 Carolina Manor Court have any available units?
5800 Carolina Manor Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indian Trail, NC.
What amenities does 5800 Carolina Manor Court have?
Some of 5800 Carolina Manor Court's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5800 Carolina Manor Court currently offering any rent specials?
5800 Carolina Manor Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5800 Carolina Manor Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 5800 Carolina Manor Court is pet friendly.
Does 5800 Carolina Manor Court offer parking?
No, 5800 Carolina Manor Court does not offer parking.
Does 5800 Carolina Manor Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5800 Carolina Manor Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5800 Carolina Manor Court have a pool?
No, 5800 Carolina Manor Court does not have a pool.
Does 5800 Carolina Manor Court have accessible units?
No, 5800 Carolina Manor Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5800 Carolina Manor Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 5800 Carolina Manor Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5800 Carolina Manor Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 5800 Carolina Manor Court does not have units with air conditioning.
