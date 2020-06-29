5800 Carolina Manor Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill

**Apply Today...Get 1 month rent FREE with a 12-month lease term** A cute, split foyer home with tons of curb appeal on a cul-de-sac lot! High, cathedral ceilings make the open living space feel enormous! Updated lighting and fixtures modernize the space. A pass through from the kitchen to the family room and a kitchen adjacent dining area make the casual living of this home super comfortable! Stainless steel appliances afford the galley kitchen style and dependability. The main level includes two bedrooms and a full shared hallway bath, while the lower level houses a second living space/bonus room, a bedroom with two closets, a full hallway bathroom, and the laundry. The huge grassy backyard is perfect for entertaining and offers an open patio, perfect for the avid "Grill Master!" Within walking and short driving distance to local shopping! A quick drive to I-485 makes this home perfect for commuting. Schedule to apply and view at www.goalproperties.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.