Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage tennis court

Gorgeous townhome in Bonterra!! New bypass just opened provides excellent access to Charlotte. Beautiful hardwoods, stainless appliances, solid surface countertops, new carpet in 2018 and paint. Master downstairs and 2nd master upstairs. High end washer and dryer included. Close to clubhouse, tennis, playground, workout facility and pool. HOA maintains yard and exterior of home. Just move in and enjoy life in the fantastic home!!