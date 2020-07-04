All apartments in Indian Trail
6204 Potter Road

6204 Potter Road · No Longer Available
Location

6204 Potter Road, Indian Trail, NC 28104

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
RARE FIND FOR A RENTER! 3 BR/2BA Home on 2.07 Private Acres w/an Additional Attached 1BR/1BA Apartment w/Personal Entrance that could be used as an In Law Suite, Nanny Suite, Work Space, Roommate Situation, etc! Greenhouse in the back with Heat and Electric; Over 2000 square feet of Indoor Storage Space. Home has been recently remodeled! Quick Access to Matthews, Waverly, 485, Independence Blvd, Weddington, Wesley Chapel, and Waxhaw. Weddington Schools! Will consider short term lease options for those who are transitioning! Move in Tomorrow!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6204 Potter Road have any available units?
6204 Potter Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indian Trail, NC.
What amenities does 6204 Potter Road have?
Some of 6204 Potter Road's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6204 Potter Road currently offering any rent specials?
6204 Potter Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6204 Potter Road pet-friendly?
No, 6204 Potter Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indian Trail.
Does 6204 Potter Road offer parking?
Yes, 6204 Potter Road offers parking.
Does 6204 Potter Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6204 Potter Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6204 Potter Road have a pool?
No, 6204 Potter Road does not have a pool.
Does 6204 Potter Road have accessible units?
No, 6204 Potter Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6204 Potter Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6204 Potter Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 6204 Potter Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 6204 Potter Road does not have units with air conditioning.

