6204 Potter Road

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking

RARE FIND FOR A RENTER! 3 BR/2BA Home on 2.07 Private Acres w/an Additional Attached 1BR/1BA Apartment w/Personal Entrance that could be used as an In Law Suite, Nanny Suite, Work Space, Roommate Situation, etc! Greenhouse in the back with Heat and Electric; Over 2000 square feet of Indoor Storage Space. Home has been recently remodeled! Quick Access to Matthews, Waverly, 485, Independence Blvd, Weddington, Wesley Chapel, and Waxhaw. Weddington Schools! Will consider short term lease options for those who are transitioning! Move in Tomorrow!