Indian Trail, NC
5502 Burning Ridge Drive
Last updated April 18 2020 at 11:37 AM

5502 Burning Ridge Drive

5502 Burning Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5502 Burning Ridge Drive, Indian Trail, NC 28110

Amenities

garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
5502 Burning Ridge Drive Available 05/01/20 Cul-De-Sac Home - Indian Trail Area - This 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home is located on a family-friendly cul-de-sac lot in the Brittany Downs Estates. It has an attached one car garage. There are high ceilings and a fireplace in the living room, dining area and kitchen are good sizes. Large master with on-suite, good size secondary bedrooms that share hall bathroom. Fenced in back yard. Porter Ridge Schools & Sardis Elementary.

***Due to the rising concerns of spreading the Coronavirus, we will not be offering showings of this property until it's vacant. Showings for this property will start on 5/1/20. You are more than welcome to submit applications, sight unseen. Applications can be found on our website at www.CharlottePM.com***

(RLNE4966605)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5502 Burning Ridge Drive have any available units?
5502 Burning Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indian Trail, NC.
Is 5502 Burning Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5502 Burning Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5502 Burning Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5502 Burning Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indian Trail.
Does 5502 Burning Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5502 Burning Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 5502 Burning Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5502 Burning Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5502 Burning Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 5502 Burning Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5502 Burning Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 5502 Burning Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5502 Burning Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5502 Burning Ridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5502 Burning Ridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5502 Burning Ridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
