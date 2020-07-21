Amenities

5502 Burning Ridge Drive Available 05/01/20 Cul-De-Sac Home - Indian Trail Area - This 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home is located on a family-friendly cul-de-sac lot in the Brittany Downs Estates. It has an attached one car garage. There are high ceilings and a fireplace in the living room, dining area and kitchen are good sizes. Large master with on-suite, good size secondary bedrooms that share hall bathroom. Fenced in back yard. Porter Ridge Schools & Sardis Elementary.



***Due to the rising concerns of spreading the Coronavirus, we will not be offering showings of this property until it's vacant. Showings for this property will start on 5/1/20. You are more than welcome to submit applications, sight unseen. Applications can be found on our website at www.CharlottePM.com***



