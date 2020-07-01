5109 Old Charlotte Hwy

Amenities

media room

Unit Amenities Property Amenities media room

Single Family House 2 Bed, 2 Bath (Indian Trail) - This is a 2 bedroom, 2 full bathroom house that sits on almost a half acre of land in the Sun Valley / Indian Trail area. The house is a prime location. It is walking distance to Sun Valley High School and just down from the new Publix retail center, the Harris Tetter retail center and the Sun Valley 14 movie theater / retail.



This house will not sit long so please submit your application today! The lease price also includes all grass mowing and yard maintenance. This house is on septic so only 2 full time occupants will be allowed on the lease.



Please apply at: Syndicateproperty.com/rentals. You will need to attach a months worth of pay stubs to your application. We are also looking for a 500+ credit score, no past evictions within the past 5 years, no past criminal history and a monthly income of at least 3 times the rental amount.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5188024)