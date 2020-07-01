All apartments in Indian Trail
Last updated January 3 2020 at 8:01 AM

5109 Old Charlotte Hwy

5109 Old Charlotte Highway · No Longer Available
Location

5109 Old Charlotte Highway, Indian Trail, NC 28110

Amenities

media room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
media room
Single Family House 2 Bed, 2 Bath (Indian Trail) - This is a 2 bedroom, 2 full bathroom house that sits on almost a half acre of land in the Sun Valley / Indian Trail area. The house is a prime location. It is walking distance to Sun Valley High School and just down from the new Publix retail center, the Harris Tetter retail center and the Sun Valley 14 movie theater / retail.

This house will not sit long so please submit your application today! The lease price also includes all grass mowing and yard maintenance. This house is on septic so only 2 full time occupants will be allowed on the lease.

Please apply at: Syndicateproperty.com/rentals. You will need to attach a months worth of pay stubs to your application. We are also looking for a 500+ credit score, no past evictions within the past 5 years, no past criminal history and a monthly income of at least 3 times the rental amount.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5188024)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5109 Old Charlotte Hwy have any available units?
5109 Old Charlotte Hwy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indian Trail, NC.
Is 5109 Old Charlotte Hwy currently offering any rent specials?
5109 Old Charlotte Hwy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5109 Old Charlotte Hwy pet-friendly?
No, 5109 Old Charlotte Hwy is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indian Trail.
Does 5109 Old Charlotte Hwy offer parking?
No, 5109 Old Charlotte Hwy does not offer parking.
Does 5109 Old Charlotte Hwy have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5109 Old Charlotte Hwy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5109 Old Charlotte Hwy have a pool?
No, 5109 Old Charlotte Hwy does not have a pool.
Does 5109 Old Charlotte Hwy have accessible units?
No, 5109 Old Charlotte Hwy does not have accessible units.
Does 5109 Old Charlotte Hwy have units with dishwashers?
No, 5109 Old Charlotte Hwy does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5109 Old Charlotte Hwy have units with air conditioning?
No, 5109 Old Charlotte Hwy does not have units with air conditioning.

