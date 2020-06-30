4008 Laurel Creek Lane

Amenities

3 Bedroom Ranch in Union County! - Located on a quiet cul-de-sac street is a well kept 3 bedroom ranch with a two-car garage. Walk inside and you will see a living room with vaulted ceilings, and a gas log fireplace with stone accents. Good sized kitchen with black appliances, plenty of cabinets for storage, pantry, and kitchen eating area. Sliding glass doors off of the kitchen lead to a beautiful custom deck!

Spacious Master bedroom, with high ceilings and a walk in closet. Split floor plan, with the two additional bedrooms on the opposite end of the home. Laundry with Washer and Dryer included.

Located in popular Union County, this home is just minutes away from Crooked Creak Park, Highway 74, and 485.

Call us today to schedule a tour!



(RLNE5430717)