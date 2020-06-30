All apartments in Indian Trail
4008 Laurel Creek Lane
Last updated January 25 2020 at 12:22 PM

4008 Laurel Creek Lane

4008 Laurel Creek Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4008 Laurel Creek Lane, Indian Trail, NC 28110

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 Bedroom Ranch in Union County! - Located on a quiet cul-de-sac street is a well kept 3 bedroom ranch with a two-car garage. Walk inside and you will see a living room with vaulted ceilings, and a gas log fireplace with stone accents. Good sized kitchen with black appliances, plenty of cabinets for storage, pantry, and kitchen eating area. Sliding glass doors off of the kitchen lead to a beautiful custom deck!
Spacious Master bedroom, with high ceilings and a walk in closet. Split floor plan, with the two additional bedrooms on the opposite end of the home. Laundry with Washer and Dryer included.
Located in popular Union County, this home is just minutes away from Crooked Creak Park, Highway 74, and 485.
Call us today to schedule a tour!

(RLNE5430717)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

