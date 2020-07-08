3503 Brooktree Lane

Amenities
Welcome Home!!! Well maintained and partially updated ranch home. Beautiful foyer welcomes you in. Open family room with vaulted ceilings. Formal dining room has tray ceiling. Split bedroom floor plan. Master bedroom has tray ceiling and walk in closet. Master bathroom has seperate tub and tiled shower. Fully fenced back yard with deck and fire pit area, perfect for entertaining. Hardwoods throughout. Conveniently located to restaurants, shopping, entertainment, Hwy 74, and Hwy 74 Bypass for easy commute.
Union County Schools
Pets conditional with owner approval.
No smoking
ONE TIME ADMIN FEE IS $150 DUE AT MOVE IN
MUST MAKE 3 TIMES RENT IN INCOME
NO EVICTIONS. NO OWING MONEY TO LANDLORDS OR PROPERTY MGMT COMPANIES
MUST HAVE SCORE OF AT LEAST 550
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,595, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,595, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.