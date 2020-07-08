3503 Brooktree Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets fire pit

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit

Welcome Home!!! Well maintained and partially updated ranch home. Beautiful foyer welcomes you in. Open family room with vaulted ceilings. Formal dining room has tray ceiling. Split bedroom floor plan. Master bedroom has tray ceiling and walk in closet. Master bathroom has seperate tub and tiled shower. Fully fenced back yard with deck and fire pit area, perfect for entertaining. Hardwoods throughout. Conveniently located to restaurants, shopping, entertainment, Hwy 74, and Hwy 74 Bypass for easy commute.

Union County Schools

Pets conditional with owner approval.

No smoking

ONE TIME ADMIN FEE IS $150 DUE AT MOVE IN

MUST MAKE 3 TIMES RENT IN INCOME

NO EVICTIONS. NO OWING MONEY TO LANDLORDS OR PROPERTY MGMT COMPANIES

MUST HAVE SCORE OF AT LEAST 550



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,595, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,595, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.