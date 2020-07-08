All apartments in Indian Trail
Last updated May 5 2020 at 5:15 PM

3503 Brooktree Lane

3503 Brooktree Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3503 Brooktree Lane, Indian Trail, NC 28079

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
fire pit
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
Welcome Home!!! Well maintained and partially updated ranch home. Beautiful foyer welcomes you in. Open family room with vaulted ceilings. Formal dining room has tray ceiling. Split bedroom floor plan. Master bedroom has tray ceiling and walk in closet. Master bathroom has seperate tub and tiled shower. Fully fenced back yard with deck and fire pit area, perfect for entertaining. Hardwoods throughout. Conveniently located to restaurants, shopping, entertainment, Hwy 74, and Hwy 74 Bypass for easy commute.
Union County Schools
Pets conditional with owner approval.
No smoking
ONE TIME ADMIN FEE IS $150 DUE AT MOVE IN
MUST MAKE 3 TIMES RENT IN INCOME
NO EVICTIONS. NO OWING MONEY TO LANDLORDS OR PROPERTY MGMT COMPANIES
MUST HAVE SCORE OF AT LEAST 550

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,595, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,595, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3503 Brooktree Lane have any available units?
3503 Brooktree Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indian Trail, NC.
What amenities does 3503 Brooktree Lane have?
Some of 3503 Brooktree Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3503 Brooktree Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3503 Brooktree Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3503 Brooktree Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3503 Brooktree Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3503 Brooktree Lane offer parking?
No, 3503 Brooktree Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3503 Brooktree Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3503 Brooktree Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3503 Brooktree Lane have a pool?
No, 3503 Brooktree Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3503 Brooktree Lane have accessible units?
No, 3503 Brooktree Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3503 Brooktree Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3503 Brooktree Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3503 Brooktree Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3503 Brooktree Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

