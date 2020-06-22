All apartments in Indian Trail
3404 Braefield Drive
3404 Braefield Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3404 Braefield Drive, Indian Trail, NC 28079

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3404 Braefield Drive have any available units?
3404 Braefield Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indian Trail, NC.
Is 3404 Braefield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3404 Braefield Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3404 Braefield Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3404 Braefield Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3404 Braefield Drive offer parking?
No, 3404 Braefield Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3404 Braefield Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3404 Braefield Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3404 Braefield Drive have a pool?
No, 3404 Braefield Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3404 Braefield Drive have accessible units?
No, 3404 Braefield Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3404 Braefield Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3404 Braefield Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3404 Braefield Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3404 Braefield Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
