308 Grover Moore Place

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors carport ceiling fan

3 Bedroom Brick Ranch in Indian Trail! - Beautiful 3 bedroom Brick ranch in desirable Union County! Walk inside this cozy home, and you will see a spacious kitchen that features an island, tile backsplash, plenty of cabinet space, and an eating area. The home has laminate wood flooring throughout, and has a ceiling fan in every room. Good Sized living room, and 3 comfortable bedrooms. One of the bedrooms has built-in shelving that can be utilized for a home office, but can be removed by request as well. Nice deck on the side of the home, and a long driveway leading to a carport.



Laundry with Washer and Dryer included. This home is conveniently located, right off of Old Monroe Road, with Sun Valley Shopping center less than 2 miles away!



