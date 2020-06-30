All apartments in Indian Trail
308 Grover Moore Place
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:01 AM

308 Grover Moore Place

308 Grover Moore Place · No Longer Available
Location

308 Grover Moore Place, Indian Trail, NC 28079

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
carport
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
3 Bedroom Brick Ranch in Indian Trail! - Beautiful 3 bedroom Brick ranch in desirable Union County! Walk inside this cozy home, and you will see a spacious kitchen that features an island, tile backsplash, plenty of cabinet space, and an eating area. The home has laminate wood flooring throughout, and has a ceiling fan in every room. Good Sized living room, and 3 comfortable bedrooms. One of the bedrooms has built-in shelving that can be utilized for a home office, but can be removed by request as well. Nice deck on the side of the home, and a long driveway leading to a carport.

Laundry with Washer and Dryer included. This home is conveniently located, right off of Old Monroe Road, with Sun Valley Shopping center less than 2 miles away!

Call us today to schedule a showing!

(RLNE5604944)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 308 Grover Moore Place have any available units?
308 Grover Moore Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indian Trail, NC.
What amenities does 308 Grover Moore Place have?
Some of 308 Grover Moore Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 308 Grover Moore Place currently offering any rent specials?
308 Grover Moore Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 308 Grover Moore Place pet-friendly?
No, 308 Grover Moore Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indian Trail.
Does 308 Grover Moore Place offer parking?
Yes, 308 Grover Moore Place offers parking.
Does 308 Grover Moore Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 308 Grover Moore Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 308 Grover Moore Place have a pool?
No, 308 Grover Moore Place does not have a pool.
Does 308 Grover Moore Place have accessible units?
No, 308 Grover Moore Place does not have accessible units.
Does 308 Grover Moore Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 308 Grover Moore Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 308 Grover Moore Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 308 Grover Moore Place does not have units with air conditioning.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
