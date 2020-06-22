3005 Moonstone Lane

Amenities

dishwasher parking ceiling fan fireplace microwave bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Charming 4 Bed, 2 Full Bath Home on Cul-De-Sac Lot w/ Newer Carpet Throughout! First Floor Features Great Room w/ Gas Log Fireplace & Ceiling Fan, Open Kitchen w/ Newer Vinyl Flooring Overlooking Great Room & Formal Dining Area, Master Suite w/ Vaulted Ceiling, Ceiling Fan, Dual Vanity Sinks, Garden Tub, & Separate Shower, Two Secondary Bedrooms w/ Ceiling Fans, & Full Bathroom. Upstairs, You Will Find the Fourth Bedroom w/ Ceiling Fan & Loft Area. Available For Immediate Occupancy! This Property Is Available For A Contactless Showing. Please Contact Us For Details. View 3D Tour at https://www.tourfactory.com/idxr1306324