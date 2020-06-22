All apartments in Indian Trail
Indian Trail, NC
3005 Moonstone Lane
3005 Moonstone Lane
Location

3005 Moonstone Lane, Indian Trail, NC 28079
Crismark

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Charming 4 Bed, 2 Full Bath Home on Cul-De-Sac Lot w/ Newer Carpet Throughout! First Floor Features Great Room w/ Gas Log Fireplace & Ceiling Fan, Open Kitchen w/ Newer Vinyl Flooring Overlooking Great Room & Formal Dining Area, Master Suite w/ Vaulted Ceiling, Ceiling Fan, Dual Vanity Sinks, Garden Tub, & Separate Shower, Two Secondary Bedrooms w/ Ceiling Fans, & Full Bathroom. Upstairs, You Will Find the Fourth Bedroom w/ Ceiling Fan & Loft Area. Available For Immediate Occupancy! This Property Is Available For A Contactless Showing. Please Contact Us For Details. View 3D Tour at https://www.tourfactory.com/idxr1306324

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3005 Moonstone Lane have any available units?
3005 Moonstone Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indian Trail, NC.
What amenities does 3005 Moonstone Lane have?
Some of 3005 Moonstone Lane's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3005 Moonstone Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3005 Moonstone Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3005 Moonstone Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3005 Moonstone Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indian Trail.
Does 3005 Moonstone Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3005 Moonstone Lane does offer parking.
Does 3005 Moonstone Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3005 Moonstone Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3005 Moonstone Lane have a pool?
No, 3005 Moonstone Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3005 Moonstone Lane have accessible units?
No, 3005 Moonstone Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3005 Moonstone Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3005 Moonstone Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 3005 Moonstone Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3005 Moonstone Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
