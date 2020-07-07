All apartments in Indian Trail
Indian Trail, NC
2519 Bonterra Blvd
2519 Bonterra Blvd

2519 Bonterra Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

2519 Bonterra Blvd, Indian Trail, NC 28079

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
BEAUTIFUL NEW 3 Bedroom Town home Bonterra Village - New home located in the amenity-filled community of Bonterra Village. This beautiful unit features all the upgrades you expect in a NEW home and is located just steps away from the community amenities. Featuring over 1700 square feet and granite, stainless steel appliances, 2 car garage, full-size washer/dryer and more. Bonterra Village is minutes from I-485, the HWY 74 bypass and all district schools. There are limited opportunities available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2519 Bonterra Blvd have any available units?
2519 Bonterra Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indian Trail, NC.
What amenities does 2519 Bonterra Blvd have?
Some of 2519 Bonterra Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2519 Bonterra Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
2519 Bonterra Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2519 Bonterra Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2519 Bonterra Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 2519 Bonterra Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 2519 Bonterra Blvd offers parking.
Does 2519 Bonterra Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2519 Bonterra Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2519 Bonterra Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 2519 Bonterra Blvd has a pool.
Does 2519 Bonterra Blvd have accessible units?
No, 2519 Bonterra Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 2519 Bonterra Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2519 Bonterra Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2519 Bonterra Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 2519 Bonterra Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.

