2519 Bonterra Blvd

Amenities
BEAUTIFUL NEW 3 Bedroom Town home Bonterra Village - New home located in the amenity-filled community of Bonterra Village. This beautiful unit features all the upgrades you expect in a NEW home and is located just steps away from the community amenities. Featuring over 1700 square feet and granite, stainless steel appliances, 2 car garage, full-size washer/dryer and more. Bonterra Village is minutes from I-485, the HWY 74 bypass and all district schools. There are limited opportunities available.
(RLNE5716568)