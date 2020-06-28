All apartments in Indian Trail
Find more places like 2220 Shumard Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indian Trail, NC
/
2220 Shumard Circle
Last updated September 25 2019 at 9:14 PM

2220 Shumard Circle

2220 Shumard Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indian Trail
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2220 Shumard Circle, Indian Trail, NC 28079

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
***Ask About Our Move-In Specials!***

Gorgeous 6 Bedroom 3 Bath 2 Story Traditional Home for Lease in Holly Park. Spacious, Open Great room and Dining Room Open to Huge, Sunny Kitchen with stained cabinets, stainless steel appliances and an island. Converse with your guests while getting the party ready in the Kitchen. Bedroom on Main and Full Bath, great for overnight Guests. Upper Level boats a Gorgeous Master Suite with Private Bath with garden tub and separate shower plus 4 more spacious Bedrooms with Full Hall Bath. Step out back to the beautiful patio with level backyard. This home also includes a 2 Car Garage and so much more. Close to highways, shopping, stores, restaurants and more...Hurry this home will go fast.

Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 866-325-8716 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.

High school: Sun Valley High School
Middle school: Sun Valley Middle School
Elementary school: Sun Valley Elementary School

Smoking: No

Year Built: 2004
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2220 Shumard Circle have any available units?
2220 Shumard Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indian Trail, NC.
What amenities does 2220 Shumard Circle have?
Some of 2220 Shumard Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2220 Shumard Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2220 Shumard Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2220 Shumard Circle pet-friendly?
No, 2220 Shumard Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indian Trail.
Does 2220 Shumard Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2220 Shumard Circle offers parking.
Does 2220 Shumard Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2220 Shumard Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2220 Shumard Circle have a pool?
No, 2220 Shumard Circle does not have a pool.
Does 2220 Shumard Circle have accessible units?
No, 2220 Shumard Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2220 Shumard Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 2220 Shumard Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2220 Shumard Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 2220 Shumard Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Provenza at Indian Trail
1021 Glenn Valley Lane
Indian Trail, NC 28079
Flagstone at Indian Trail Apartments
1101 Flagstone Ln
Indian Trail, NC 28079

Similar Pages

Indian Trail 1 BedroomsIndian Trail 2 Bedrooms
Indian Trail 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIndian Trail Apartments with Gym
Indian Trail Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCSalisbury, NC
Mint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCChester, SCWaxhaw, NCBelmont, NC
Newton, NCKannapolis, NCWeddington, NCRanlo, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NCMonroe, NCStallings, NCCherryville, NCLocust, NCLincolnton, NCHarrisburg, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Central Piedmont Community CollegeDavidson College
Johnson C Smith University