2220 Shumard Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony garage stainless steel bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous 6 Bedroom 3 Bath 2 Story Traditional Home for Lease in Holly Park. Spacious, Open Great room and Dining Room Open to Huge, Sunny Kitchen with stained cabinets, stainless steel appliances and an island. Converse with your guests while getting the party ready in the Kitchen. Bedroom on Main and Full Bath, great for overnight Guests. Upper Level boats a Gorgeous Master Suite with Private Bath with garden tub and separate shower plus 4 more spacious Bedrooms with Full Hall Bath. Step out back to the beautiful patio with level backyard. This home also includes a 2 Car Garage and so much more. Close to highways, shopping, stores, restaurants and more...Hurry this home will go fast.



Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 866-325-8716 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.



High school: Sun Valley High School

Middle school: Sun Valley Middle School

Elementary school: Sun Valley Elementary School



Smoking: No



Year Built: 2004

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.