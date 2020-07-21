2217 Shumard Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful ranch home with open floor plan and great location, close to Sun Valley Cinema and shops! Kitchen includes center island, lots of work space, breakfast nook and all appliances. Breakfast bar opens to large living/dining area with vaulted ceiling and fireplace. Separate den/office with French doors. Spacious master bedroom has vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet and bathroom with double sink vanity, shower with frameless glass door, oversized garden tub and water closet. Oversized 2 car garage with built in shelving and sink. Very private fenced back yard with large patio and great landscaping features. Very walkable neighborhood with pond. Schools are Sun Valley Elementary, Middle and High.