217 Grover Moore

Beautiful redone brick home quiet neighborhood - Property Id: 49194
Totally redone brick home hardwood floor‘s fresh paint inside and out . Beautiful level Fenced backyard small storage shed, paved driveway great schools and neighborhood three bedrooms a bath1 1/2 , washer&dryer , refrigerator, microwave, stove, dishwasher had ceiling fans in each room . Brand new heating and air condition and vents throughout the home. 1190 square ft.. near movie theater and new public's shop much more ...apply year or longer lease Good credit and job history a must . We are asking for a two year lease . We want someone who want to make this there home !
No Pets Allowed
