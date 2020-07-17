All apartments in Indian Trail
217 Grover Moore
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:07 PM

217 Grover Moore

217 Grover Moore Place · (704) 488-7772
Location

217 Grover Moore Place, Indian Trail, NC 28079

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1.5 baths, $1200 · Avail. now

$1,200

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1190 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
media room
Beautiful redone brick home quiet neighborhood - Property Id: 49194

Totally redone brick home hardwood floor‘s fresh paint inside and out . Beautiful level Fenced backyard small storage shed, paved driveway great schools and neighborhood three bedrooms a bath1 1/2 , washer&dryer , refrigerator, microwave, stove, dishwasher had ceiling fans in each room . Brand new heating and air condition and vents throughout the home. 1190 square ft.. near movie theater and new public's shop much more ...apply year or longer lease Good credit and job history a must . We are asking for a two year lease . We want someone who want to make this there home !
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/49194
Property Id 49194

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5876831)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 217 Grover Moore have any available units?
217 Grover Moore has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 217 Grover Moore have?
Some of 217 Grover Moore's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 217 Grover Moore currently offering any rent specials?
217 Grover Moore is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 217 Grover Moore pet-friendly?
No, 217 Grover Moore is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indian Trail.
Does 217 Grover Moore offer parking?
No, 217 Grover Moore does not offer parking.
Does 217 Grover Moore have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 217 Grover Moore offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 217 Grover Moore have a pool?
No, 217 Grover Moore does not have a pool.
Does 217 Grover Moore have accessible units?
No, 217 Grover Moore does not have accessible units.
Does 217 Grover Moore have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 217 Grover Moore has units with dishwashers.
Does 217 Grover Moore have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 217 Grover Moore has units with air conditioning.
