217 Grover Moore

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities media room

Beautiful redone brick home quiet neighborhood - Property Id: 49194



Totally redone brick home hardwood floor‘s fresh paint inside and out . Beautiful level Fenced backyard small storage shed, paved driveway great schools and neighborhood three bedrooms a bath1 1/2 , washer&dryer , refrigerator, microwave, stove, dishwasher had ceiling fans in each room . Brand new heating and air condition and vents throughout the home. 1190 square ft.. near movie theater and new public's shop much more ...apply year or longer lease Good credit and job history a must . We are asking for a two year lease . We want someone who want to make this there home !

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/49194

Property Id 49194



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5876831)