Indian Trail, NC
2010 Salmon River Drive
2010 Salmon River Drive

2010 Salmon River Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2010 Salmon River Drive, Indian Trail, NC 28110

Amenities

MOVE IN SPECIAL - Sign a 12 month lease and get your second full month half off OR sign a 2 year lease to receive your second full month free. This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2010 Salmon River Drive have any available units?
2010 Salmon River Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indian Trail, NC.
Is 2010 Salmon River Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2010 Salmon River Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2010 Salmon River Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2010 Salmon River Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2010 Salmon River Drive offer parking?
No, 2010 Salmon River Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2010 Salmon River Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2010 Salmon River Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2010 Salmon River Drive have a pool?
No, 2010 Salmon River Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2010 Salmon River Drive have accessible units?
No, 2010 Salmon River Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2010 Salmon River Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2010 Salmon River Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2010 Salmon River Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2010 Salmon River Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
