Last updated August 1 2019 at 10:35 AM

1109 Carissa Court

1109 Carissa Court · No Longer Available
Location

1109 Carissa Court, Indian Trail, NC 28079

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
3 Bedroom Home with a Bonus room in Indian Trail! - Located in desirable Holly Park is a beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home with a bonus room, and a 2 car garage. Walk into the spacious living room and you will see beautiful laminate flooring and a gas fireplace. Tile floor covering in the dining room, kitchen, and bathrooms. Kitchen is equipped with Granite countertops, refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and microwave. Carpet flooring throughout the second floor. Master bedroom with vaulted ceilings and a walk-in closet. Large bonus room upstairs, which could be used as an entertainment room or a 4th bedroom. Good sized backyard and patio. Ponds, and walking trails through the community.
Washer and dryer connections available

Pets are conditional.

Located 1.5 miles from the Sun Valley Entertainment district, with restaurants, Starbucks and a movie theater minutes away!

Call us today to schedule a tour!

(RLNE4404299)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1109 Carissa Court have any available units?
1109 Carissa Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indian Trail, NC.
What amenities does 1109 Carissa Court have?
Some of 1109 Carissa Court's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1109 Carissa Court currently offering any rent specials?
1109 Carissa Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1109 Carissa Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1109 Carissa Court is pet friendly.
Does 1109 Carissa Court offer parking?
Yes, 1109 Carissa Court offers parking.
Does 1109 Carissa Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1109 Carissa Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1109 Carissa Court have a pool?
No, 1109 Carissa Court does not have a pool.
Does 1109 Carissa Court have accessible units?
No, 1109 Carissa Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1109 Carissa Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1109 Carissa Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 1109 Carissa Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1109 Carissa Court does not have units with air conditioning.
