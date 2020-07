Amenities

Like new, well-maintained home in the ever-improving and desirable Bonterra neighborhood. Spacious 5 bedrooms single-family house for sale at Indian Trail. Built Year 2016 with an open floor plan. Hardwood floor on main. The kitchen has amazing design with kitchen island. 42" kitchen cabinets with crown molding, granite counter-top, and kitchen island. Guestroom on main. Master Bedroom with a huge walk-in closet and large bathroom.