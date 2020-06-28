All apartments in Indian Trail
Indian Trail, NC
1005 Southwind Trail Drive
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:26 PM

1005 Southwind Trail Drive

1005 Southwind Trail Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1005 Southwind Trail Drive, Indian Trail, NC 28079

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
playground
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
Spacious home in Indian Trail - Spacious 3 bed, 2 bath home located in the Arbor Glen subdivision in Indian Trail. This homes provides over 1,600 square foot of comfortable living space. Large open foyer will open up to a spacious living room. Large open kitchen with separate dining room for entertaining. Master bedroom has large master bath and walk-in closet. Home also offers a 2-car attached garage with a fenced in yard. Enjoy the luxuries of the community which features a playground and walking trails.

(RLNE5074021)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1005 Southwind Trail Drive have any available units?
1005 Southwind Trail Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indian Trail, NC.
What amenities does 1005 Southwind Trail Drive have?
Some of 1005 Southwind Trail Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1005 Southwind Trail Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1005 Southwind Trail Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1005 Southwind Trail Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1005 Southwind Trail Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indian Trail.
Does 1005 Southwind Trail Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1005 Southwind Trail Drive offers parking.
Does 1005 Southwind Trail Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1005 Southwind Trail Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1005 Southwind Trail Drive have a pool?
No, 1005 Southwind Trail Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1005 Southwind Trail Drive have accessible units?
No, 1005 Southwind Trail Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1005 Southwind Trail Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1005 Southwind Trail Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1005 Southwind Trail Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1005 Southwind Trail Drive has units with air conditioning.
