1002 Hannah Place

Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome Home to this Totally Updated 4 Bed, 2.5 Bath, Cul-De-Sac Home w/ Attached Two Car Garage in Union County! Features Include Brand New Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVF) Throughout Main Level, Brand New Carpet Upstairs, Fresh Paint Throughout, Stainless Steel Appliances in Kitchen, Formal Dining Room w/ Chair Rail Molding, Gas Log Fireplace & Ceiling Fan in Great Room, Spacious Master Suite w/ Trey Ceiling, Ceiling Fan, & Large Walk-In Closet, & Three Additional Spacious Bedrooms. Available For Immediate Occupancy!