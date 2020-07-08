All apartments in Indian Trail
1002 Hannah Place
Last updated January 9 2020 at 2:20 AM

1002 Hannah Place

1002 Hannah Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1002 Hannah Lane, Indian Trail, NC 28110

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome Home to this Totally Updated 4 Bed, 2.5 Bath, Cul-De-Sac Home w/ Attached Two Car Garage in Union County! Features Include Brand New Luxury Vinyl Flooring (LVF) Throughout Main Level, Brand New Carpet Upstairs, Fresh Paint Throughout, Stainless Steel Appliances in Kitchen, Formal Dining Room w/ Chair Rail Molding, Gas Log Fireplace & Ceiling Fan in Great Room, Spacious Master Suite w/ Trey Ceiling, Ceiling Fan, & Large Walk-In Closet, & Three Additional Spacious Bedrooms. Available For Immediate Occupancy!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

