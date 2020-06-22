Amenities

pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

You can start packing your moving boxes since once you set eyes on this home you are going to want to move in! The space that this home offers is unbelievably grand and it has too many features to list, so please schedule a self tour and see for yourself this unbelievable home. When on tour you will be able to check out the fully equipped, expansive kitchen. You will definitely be cooking in elegance using the stainless steel appliances and utilizing the ample amount of counter space and cabinet space. The architectural details in the home are further enhanced with columns which divide the dining room and kitchen, while still allowing an open feel to the room. The home is also surrounded by gorgeous windows throughout this home. When on your self tour of this home be sure to check out the impressive master bedroom suite - you will never want to leave! Visit our website at www.msrenewal.com and apply to live in grandeur at 1000 Whaley View Place, Indian Trail, NC!

