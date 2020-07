Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center car wash area clubhouse internet cafe dog park 24hr gym pool bbq/grill cats allowed elevator garage parking 24hr maintenance concierge internet access playground

We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our Virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today!



As you explore our community, you will find whimsical gardens and sprawling, lush green spaces with tranquil flowing fountains. After a long day, unwind with a good book in our hammock garden or prepare your favorite meal at our poolside grilling stations. If activity is what you’re craving, hop on the miles of walking and biking trails around our community or step into our 24 Hour fitness center with cardio and weight training equipment. Come home to The Apartments at Birkdale Village, the Ultimate Living Space!