Huntersville, NC
9033 Pennyhill Drive
Last updated May 30 2020 at 12:59 AM

9033 Pennyhill Drive

9033 Pennyhill Drive · No Longer Available
Huntersville
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Garage
Apartments with Pool
Location

9033 Pennyhill Drive, Huntersville, NC 28078
Wynfield

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
2-story home on a spacious half acre corner and cul-de-sac lot! Main level has a Formal Dining Room and Office, Hardwoods, Great Room with fireplace, Laundry with Washer/Dryer, Half Bath and an open Kitchen with eating bar. Upper level has 4 Bedrooms including the Master Suite with garden tub and separate shower. There is also a large Bonus Room with storage. Enjoy the oversized Deck, Hot Tub, Fenced Yard and community pool and walking trails! Hot Tub will be clean at move-in and the tenant will be responsible for upkeep and operating costs if they choose to use it. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and LAWN MAINTENANCE INCLUDED! No Smoking & Pets are conditional with a non-refundable pet fee. AVAILABLE NOW!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9033 Pennyhill Drive have any available units?
9033 Pennyhill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntersville, NC.
What amenities does 9033 Pennyhill Drive have?
Some of 9033 Pennyhill Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9033 Pennyhill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9033 Pennyhill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9033 Pennyhill Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9033 Pennyhill Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9033 Pennyhill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9033 Pennyhill Drive offers parking.
Does 9033 Pennyhill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9033 Pennyhill Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9033 Pennyhill Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9033 Pennyhill Drive has a pool.
Does 9033 Pennyhill Drive have accessible units?
No, 9033 Pennyhill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9033 Pennyhill Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9033 Pennyhill Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 9033 Pennyhill Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9033 Pennyhill Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

