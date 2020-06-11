9033 Pennyhill Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage hot tub

2-story home on a spacious half acre corner and cul-de-sac lot! Main level has a Formal Dining Room and Office, Hardwoods, Great Room with fireplace, Laundry with Washer/Dryer, Half Bath and an open Kitchen with eating bar. Upper level has 4 Bedrooms including the Master Suite with garden tub and separate shower. There is also a large Bonus Room with storage. Enjoy the oversized Deck, Hot Tub, Fenced Yard and community pool and walking trails! Hot Tub will be clean at move-in and the tenant will be responsible for upkeep and operating costs if they choose to use it. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and LAWN MAINTENANCE INCLUDED! No Smoking & Pets are conditional with a non-refundable pet fee. AVAILABLE NOW!