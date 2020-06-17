All apartments in Huntersville
8330 Brickle Lane
Last updated August 20 2019 at 3:23 PM

8330 Brickle Lane

8330 Brickle Lane · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

8330 Brickle Lane, Huntersville, NC 28078
Birkdale Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
internet access
End Unit, 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, 2 story townhouse in desirable Birkdale Village! Each bedroom has a private bath. Master bath includes a relaxing garden tub and large closet! Move in ready! Washer and Dryer Included in the unit and located on 2nd level. One car garage. Close distance to shops, restaurants, and much more! $65 application fee for each person over 18 living in the property and subject to credit approval. Please, no smoking. No Pets. This property does not accept Section 8 vouchers. Tenant will be responsible for any and all utilities including gas, electric, water, trash, cable, and internet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8330 Brickle Lane have any available units?
8330 Brickle Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntersville, NC.
What amenities does 8330 Brickle Lane have?
Some of 8330 Brickle Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8330 Brickle Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8330 Brickle Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8330 Brickle Lane pet-friendly?
No, 8330 Brickle Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntersville.
Does 8330 Brickle Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8330 Brickle Lane offers parking.
Does 8330 Brickle Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8330 Brickle Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8330 Brickle Lane have a pool?
No, 8330 Brickle Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8330 Brickle Lane have accessible units?
No, 8330 Brickle Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8330 Brickle Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8330 Brickle Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 8330 Brickle Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 8330 Brickle Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
