8330 Brickle Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage ceiling fan fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage internet access

End Unit, 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, 2 story townhouse in desirable Birkdale Village! Each bedroom has a private bath. Master bath includes a relaxing garden tub and large closet! Move in ready! Washer and Dryer Included in the unit and located on 2nd level. One car garage. Close distance to shops, restaurants, and much more! $65 application fee for each person over 18 living in the property and subject to credit approval. Please, no smoking. No Pets. This property does not accept Section 8 vouchers. Tenant will be responsible for any and all utilities including gas, electric, water, trash, cable, and internet.