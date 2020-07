Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker microwave Property Amenities fire pit parking pool

Saussy Burbank home in Gilead Village minutes from shops, restaurants and I-77! Open lower level floor plan perfect for entertaining. Upstairs you will find a large master bedroom suite with master bathroom, and two spacious bedrooms with full bathroom. Privacy fence in backyard with firepit. Double parking pad in the back as well as on street parking out front. Enjoy the community pool, park and walking trails!