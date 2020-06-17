All apartments in Huntersville
Find more places like 7026 Carrington Pointe Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Huntersville, NC
/
7026 Carrington Pointe Drive
Last updated January 9 2020 at 2:20 AM

7026 Carrington Pointe Drive

7026 Carrington Pointe Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Huntersville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

7026 Carrington Pointe Drive, Huntersville, NC 28078
Carrington Ridge

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
AVAILABLE NOW - FENCED YARD! Wood floors throughout first floor. Spacious 5 BR, 2.5 bath with SIDE-LOAD GARAGE has an open floor plan and 2412 s.f.. Located in Carrington Ridge subdivision offering community pool & playground. Trendy, updated kitchen has wood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar and large open dining area. Beautiful wood floors are throughout the formal living room/dining room area and the great room. Great room has gas log fireplace. Spacious master bedroom has vaulted ceiling and walk-in closet. Pets allowed $300 per pet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7026 Carrington Pointe Drive have any available units?
7026 Carrington Pointe Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntersville, NC.
What amenities does 7026 Carrington Pointe Drive have?
Some of 7026 Carrington Pointe Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7026 Carrington Pointe Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7026 Carrington Pointe Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7026 Carrington Pointe Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7026 Carrington Pointe Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7026 Carrington Pointe Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7026 Carrington Pointe Drive offers parking.
Does 7026 Carrington Pointe Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7026 Carrington Pointe Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7026 Carrington Pointe Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7026 Carrington Pointe Drive has a pool.
Does 7026 Carrington Pointe Drive have accessible units?
No, 7026 Carrington Pointe Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7026 Carrington Pointe Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7026 Carrington Pointe Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7026 Carrington Pointe Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7026 Carrington Pointe Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brookson Resident Flats
13428 Bryton Gap Rd
Huntersville, NC 28078
Greys Harbor at Lake Norman
8701 Pinnacle Cross Dr
Huntersville, NC 28078
Silver Collection Waterford at the Park
11920 Joleen Court
Huntersville, NC 28078
Fairways at Birkdale
16501 Stonemason Dr
Huntersville, NC 28078
Birkdale Village
16725 Birkdale Commons Pkwy
Huntersville, NC 28078
Camden Sedgebrook
16930 Sedgebrook Ln
Huntersville, NC 28078
Silver Collection at The Park
12421 Little Penny Drive
Huntersville, NC 28078

Similar Pages

Huntersville 1 Bedroom ApartmentsHuntersville 2 Bedroom Apartments
Huntersville Apartments with BalconiesHuntersville Apartments with Parking
Huntersville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCStatesville, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SC
Mount Holly, NCWaxhaw, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCAlbemarle, NCShelby, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College