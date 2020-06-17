7026 Carrington Pointe Drive

Amenities
AVAILABLE NOW - FENCED YARD! Wood floors throughout first floor. Spacious 5 BR, 2.5 bath with SIDE-LOAD GARAGE has an open floor plan and 2412 s.f.. Located in Carrington Ridge subdivision offering community pool & playground. Trendy, updated kitchen has wood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar and large open dining area. Beautiful wood floors are throughout the formal living room/dining room area and the great room. Great room has gas log fireplace. Spacious master bedroom has vaulted ceiling and walk-in closet. Pets allowed $300 per pet.