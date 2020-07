Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities pool

16224 SPRUELL ST Available 08/09/19 MASTER ON MAIN/4 BEDROOMS PLUS BONUS CONVENIENT HUNTERSVILLE LOCATION - Master on first floor of this very nice home, with 3 bedrooms plus bonus upstairs. Granite countertops, stainless appliances, including a gas range are included in the spacious kitchen. Open dining and family room. Wood flooring on all first floor rooms with exception of Master suite. Covered patio overlooks the inviting back yard.



(RLNE2502486)