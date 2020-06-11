15519 Troubadour Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony garage stainless steel pool playground fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Gorgeous, well kept home in the popular Gilead Ridge subdivision...just minutes from Birkdale Village, Lake Norman and HWY 77. Gilead Ridge offers a great community pool, nice playground, recreation area. This home is a must see to fully appreciate!Open floor plan / Oversized kitchen with beautiful counters & back splash, stainless steel appliances, gas range, and ample cabinet space / Spacious great room with gas fireplace & deck to entertain / Surround sound and molding throughout the home / "Rocking chair" front porch / Rear loading 2 car attached garage