Huntersville, NC
15519 Troubadour Lane
15519 Troubadour Lane

Huntersville
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Garage
Apartments with Pool
Location

15519 Troubadour Lane, Huntersville, NC 28078
Gilead Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
pool
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Gorgeous, well kept home in the popular Gilead Ridge subdivision...just minutes from Birkdale Village, Lake Norman and HWY 77. Gilead Ridge offers a great community pool, nice playground, recreation area. This home is a must see to fully appreciate!Open floor plan / Oversized kitchen with beautiful counters & back splash, stainless steel appliances, gas range, and ample cabinet space / Spacious great room with gas fireplace & deck to entertain / Surround sound and molding throughout the home / "Rocking chair" front porch / Rear loading 2 car attached garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15519 Troubadour Lane have any available units?
15519 Troubadour Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntersville, NC.
What amenities does 15519 Troubadour Lane have?
Some of 15519 Troubadour Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15519 Troubadour Lane currently offering any rent specials?
15519 Troubadour Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15519 Troubadour Lane pet-friendly?
No, 15519 Troubadour Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntersville.
Does 15519 Troubadour Lane offer parking?
Yes, 15519 Troubadour Lane offers parking.
Does 15519 Troubadour Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15519 Troubadour Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15519 Troubadour Lane have a pool?
Yes, 15519 Troubadour Lane has a pool.
Does 15519 Troubadour Lane have accessible units?
No, 15519 Troubadour Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 15519 Troubadour Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 15519 Troubadour Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15519 Troubadour Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 15519 Troubadour Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

