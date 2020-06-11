15519 Troubadour Lane

Amenities
Gorgeous, well kept home in the popular Gilead Ridge subdivision...just minutes from Birkdale Village, Lake Norman and HWY 77. Gilead Ridge offers a great community pool, nice playground, recreation area. This home is a must see to fully appreciate!Open floor plan / Oversized kitchen with beautiful counters & back splash, stainless steel appliances, gas range, and ample cabinet space / Spacious great room with gas fireplace & deck to entertain / Surround sound and molding throughout the home / "Rocking chair" front porch / Rear loading 2 car attached garage