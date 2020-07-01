All apartments in Huntersville
15220 Leslie Brook Rd
Last updated April 15 2020 at 7:45 AM

15220 Leslie Brook Rd

15220 Leslie Brooke Road · No Longer Available
Location

15220 Leslie Brooke Road, Huntersville, NC 28078

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful 2 story home in a great location. Updates include new flooring, fresh paint, new hardware, new light fixture, new fans, new blinds through-out! Features include gas fireplace with nice surrounding, new granite counter-top, subway tiles, new SS appliances, new deep sink, and new faucet. Updated Bathrooms with new vanities/stone tops/hardware/tile flooring! Master bath with double vanity, separate garden tub and shower. Tray Ceiling in Owner Suite, Spacious 2 closets (one Walk-in). Finished one car garage. Fenced-in Back yard. Quiet neighborhood with close distance to Lake Norman, Birkdale Village & Northcross shopping center, restaurants and medical facilities. Conditional Pet approval. Resident liability insurance is required. **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help reduce heating and cooling costs by 5-15%. PMI of Charlotte requires an extensive background and credit check for all potential candidates. Non-refundable $50 application fee per adult is required and must be paid online.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15220 Leslie Brook Rd have any available units?
15220 Leslie Brook Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntersville, NC.
What amenities does 15220 Leslie Brook Rd have?
Some of 15220 Leslie Brook Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15220 Leslie Brook Rd currently offering any rent specials?
15220 Leslie Brook Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15220 Leslie Brook Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 15220 Leslie Brook Rd is pet friendly.
Does 15220 Leslie Brook Rd offer parking?
Yes, 15220 Leslie Brook Rd offers parking.
Does 15220 Leslie Brook Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15220 Leslie Brook Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15220 Leslie Brook Rd have a pool?
No, 15220 Leslie Brook Rd does not have a pool.
Does 15220 Leslie Brook Rd have accessible units?
No, 15220 Leslie Brook Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 15220 Leslie Brook Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15220 Leslie Brook Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 15220 Leslie Brook Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15220 Leslie Brook Rd has units with air conditioning.

