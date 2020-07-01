15220 Leslie Brook Rd

Amenities

Beautiful 2 story home in a great location. Updates include new flooring, fresh paint, new hardware, new light fixture, new fans, new blinds through-out! Features include gas fireplace with nice surrounding, new granite counter-top, subway tiles, new SS appliances, new deep sink, and new faucet. Updated Bathrooms with new vanities/stone tops/hardware/tile flooring! Master bath with double vanity, separate garden tub and shower. Tray Ceiling in Owner Suite, Spacious 2 closets (one Walk-in). Finished one car garage. Fenced-in Back yard. Quiet neighborhood with close distance to Lake Norman, Birkdale Village & Northcross shopping center, restaurants and medical facilities. Conditional Pet approval. Resident liability insurance is required. **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help reduce heating and cooling costs by 5-15%. PMI of Charlotte requires an extensive background and credit check for all potential candidates. Non-refundable $50 application fee per adult is required and must be paid online.